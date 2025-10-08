Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical Getaways to Escape the Holiday Hustle

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

With the busy travel season upon us, Inside South Florida caught up with travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore to share her top resort picks for an easy, all-inclusive winter escape.

W Punta Cana - Dominican Republic
First stop, the W Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, the world’s first all-inclusive W Hotel. This brand-new, adults-only resort features king beds in every room, private plunge pools, and an elevated dining and mixology experience.

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort - Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Next, Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort on Isla Mujeres, Mexico, offers eco-luxury with oceanfront rooftop pools, seven bars and restaurants, and a 4,500-square-foot spa, just a short ferry ride from Cancún.

Colony Club Luxury Resort - Barbados
And for a boutique vibe, the Colony Club in Barbados blends tranquility and sophistication with lagoon-style pools, white-sand beaches, and locally inspired culinary experiences.

For more information or to book your next tropical escape, visit marriott.com.

