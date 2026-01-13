Turning Grief Into Purpose: How One Miami Mom Is Building Community Through the Uniqly Made Foundation

Inside South Florida welcomed Jamara Brooks-Parmer, founder of the Uniqly Made Foundation, to share the deeply personal story behind her mission-driven work. A Miami native, Parmer opened up about how the loss of her daughter and her lived experience navigating complex medical care inspired a foundation that now serves families of all abilities across South Florida.

The conversation highlighted how Uniqly Made Foundation fills a critical gap for families once they leave hospital care, offering education, resources, and empowerment in everyday life. Parmer also shared how the organization has expanded to include bereavement support, creating space for families grieving all kinds of loss and building a compassionate community that understands grief in its many forms.