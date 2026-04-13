TV host Carter Oosterhouse shares his top spring home improvement tips for indoor and outdoor spaces

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TV host and master carpenter Carter Oosterhouse shared his top spring home improvement tips for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

For a lush yard, Oosterhouse recommended TruGreen, noting their agronomists help set up healthier lawns.

When tackling do-it-yourself projects, he suggested using a rotary tool.

"There's a versatile tool that constantly gets overlooked, and that's the Dremel," Oosterhouse said.

He highlighted the Dremel 8150 as a compact option that can cut, sand, grind, and engrave.

For indoor upgrades, Oosterhouse pointed to the bedroom, recommending the Beautyrest Black Hybrid X mattress from Serta Simmons Bedding. He noted it provides individualized support, motion separation, and 20% more cooling power.

To bring brightness and comfort into living spaces, he suggested GE smart shades for effortless installation and an instant style upgrade.

More information on these products is available at tipsontv.com.

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