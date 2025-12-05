Understanding Your Medicare Options with Humana: What You Need to Know Right Now

Open Enrollment is in full swing, and if you’re eligible for Medicare, this is one of the most important times of the year to review your coverage. Humana Sales Director John Jackson stopped by Inside South Florida to break down why the timing matters and how to make sure you’re getting the benefits that meet your needs.

Right now is your annual opportunity to shop around, compare plans, and make changes that could save you money or improve your coverage. With so many updates across Medicare plans this year, Jackson emphasizes that everyone should be reviewing their options.

A key part of that decision involves understanding the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Original Medicare is run by the federal government and includes deductibles and coinsurance. Medicare Advantage, offered by private companies like Humana, often includes low or no co-pays and adds extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing, all at no additional cost.

If you’re considering a Medicare Advantage plan, Jackson recommends reflecting on your overall health needs: which doctors you see, the prescriptions you take, the facilities you prefer, and any major health expenses you've had. Ensuring all of those are covered under your chosen plan makes a big difference.

He also highlights one major advantage of Medicare Advantage plans: a proactive approach to care. These plans emphasize preventive and primary care to catch issues early and support long-term wellness.

If you want help navigating your options, Jackson strongly encourages connecting with a licensed local Humana agent who can walk you through everything step by step.