Undrafted with Alec Ingold Features Marketing Expert Kip Hunter

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold welcomed Kip Hunter, CEO and founder of Kip Hunter Marketing, to his "Undrafted" segment on Inside South Florida. Hunter, typically behind-the-scenes in their professional relationship, discussed her reluctance to market herself while excelling at connecting others and brokering relationships.

The conversation centered on authenticity and the "undrafted mentality." Ingold reflected on his post-draft experience, describing every NFL day as a job interview where he focused on maximizing positives while minimizing negatives. Both guests emphasized being genuine rather than following trends.

Hunter shared her guiding principles: "do the right thing" and "whatever it takes," explaining she prioritizes personal happiness and helping those around her. Ingold agreed that staying true to core values and virtues creates a "North Star" for navigating difficult decisions.

When asked about the undrafted mindset, Hunter defined it as "making your own place in the world" regardless of whether you're selected by others. The segment highlighted their collaborative work on Ingold's Single Family Foundation, which supports the foster care system. Both emphasized that consistent authenticity and relationship-building create community impact and professional success.

