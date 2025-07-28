US Army Corps of Engineers Shares Hurricane Prep Tips Ahead of Active Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Army. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting an above-normal hurricane season, potentially bringing up to 19 named storms, emergency preparedness is more important than ever. As communities across the country brace for impact, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is playing a crucial role on the front lines of disaster response and risk reduction.

Lieutenant Colonel Nate Weander, Deputy Commander of the New Orleans District, joined Inside South Florida to highlight the Corps’ efforts and share how families and local communities can get ready before the next storm hits.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, now entering its 250th year of service, supports disaster response nationwide through 44 districts, including the Jacksonville District which serves South Florida. From working with federal, state, and local agencies to executing detailed rehearsal plans ahead of hurricane season, the Corps takes a military-style approach to preparedness, ensuring that every resource is ready to deploy when needed.

What many may not realize is just how diverse the Corps' capabilities are. From welders to surgeons, the Corps includes over 250 professional roles, making it one of the most versatile disaster response organizations in the country. Whether it's responding to hurricanes, wildfires, or floods, the Corps moves quickly, sending leaders and technical experts into affected areas to reduce suffering and help communities rebuild.

Beyond emergency response, the Corps also encourages young people to explore career paths in service and engineering, offering opportunities to make a direct impact on local and national resilience.