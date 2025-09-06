Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US Open Serves Up $100 Chicken Nuggets with a Luxe Twist

The US Open is always known for thrilling action on the court, but this year, the buzz is coming from the concession stands. Fans are talking about a surprising (and pricey) menu item: chicken nuggets topped with caviar, priced at $100 per order.

That comes out to nearly $20–$25 per nugget, making it one of the most extravagant snacks in sports. While some call it a luxury experience, others say you can recreate it at home for a fraction of the cost with a quick trip to McDonald’s and Publix.

Would you shell out $100 for nuggets and caviar, or stick with classic stadium snacks? Watch the full segment for the taste test reaction and a few laughs along the way. For more segments like these, follow us on Instagram at @insidesoflo.

