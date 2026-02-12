Valentine's Day beauty guide features practical gifts and luxury at-home experiences

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Beauty expert Bianca Dottin shared her top recommendations for Valentine's Day gifts and self-care routines, emphasizing practical presents that recipients will actually use and enjoy.

When selecting beauty or self-care gifts for Valentine's Day, Dottin advises choosing items that align with the recipient's lifestyle and preferences. She recommends focusing on small self-care treats that make people feel special without creating waste.

"My top tip is to always pick a gift that a person will actually use and enjoy," Dottin said. "I love giving things that you know people can use, because I don't want my gifts to get thrown away, and I want people to feel special when they get them."

Her go-to gift suggestions include products from Lush, such as shower gels and bath bombs, as well as iconic nail polish shades from Essie that match the recipient's style preferences.

For couples celebrating Valentine's Day at home, Dottin suggests transforming routine activities into luxurious experiences. She recommends using Lush's Good Night Sweetheart pillow spray, which combines jasmine, rose, and sandalwood scents, to set a romantic mood before bath time.

The Lots of Love gift set from Lush offers variety with bath bombs, shower gels, and finishing powders, all packaged in vegan, thoughtfully designed products available at lush.com or Lush retail locations.

To avoid gift-giving stress, Dottin emphasizes understanding the recipient's personality and preferences rather than overthinking the selection process. For chocolate and flower lovers, she suggests Lush's Posh Chocolate shower gel. Those who enjoy at-home manicures might prefer Essie products like Ballet Slippers for pink enthusiasts or classic red shades for bold personalities.

Self-care remains important for single individuals during Valentine's Day, according to Dottin. She particularly recommends Essie's Break Fix Liquid Nail Patch for treating damaged nails, describing it as essential for maintaining manicures.

"It helps repair those broken, snagged, or split nails, making it easy to maintain your manicure," Dottin said about the Break Fix product.

The liquid nail patch features a unique liquid-to-solid formula that instantly seals and repairs nail tears while providing salon-quality results. Dottin suggests pairing it with Essie classics like Forever Yummy red or Ballet Slippers pink, or gel options like Fairy Tailor and Bubbles Only.

Essie products are eight-free and vegan, offering flawless coverage for special occasions or regular self-care routines. The nail care items range from $10 to $13 and are available at essie.com .