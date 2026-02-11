Valentine's Day gift guide features flowers, fashion and romantic South Florida experiences

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello JS Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Valentine's Day shoppers still searching for the perfect gift have plenty of options, according to lifestyle expert Jon Salas, who recently shared his top recommendations for romantic celebrations in South Florida.

1800 Flowers

Flowers remain the classic choice for Valentine's Day, with 1-800 Flowers celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The company plans to deliver 17 million stems during the holiday, with 10 million being roses. Red roses continue to dominate, representing 55% of all flower orders, while hot pink roses have gained popularity for celebrating friendships.

"These bouquets are carefully curated by local florists and hand delivered by them, so it's a good way to shop local while also treating your Valentine," Salas said.

The contemporary Valentine's red rose and hot pink rose bouquets range from $79.99 to $174.99 and are available at 1800flowers.com .

Rebecca Allen

For fashion-forward gifts, Salas highlighted Rebecca Allen's Sugar clogs, featuring a flexible heel strap and one-inch platform crafted in luxury vegan leather. The black-founded and woman-founded brand creates elevated footwear designed for real life, from morning meetings to daily errands. For more information, visit rebecca-allen.com .

Ferragamo Signorina Romantica

Fragrance lovers can explore Ferragamo's Signorina Romantica, which combines black currant and orange blossom notes with Italian-inspired elements. The perfume is available at Bloomingdale's and Ferragamo.com .

Dolce & Gabbana’s Exhibition

Couples seeking unique date experiences can visit the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, which hosts the acclaimed "From the Heart to the Hands" exhibition by Dolce & Gabbana through June 14. The multi-sensory journey features over 300 pieces from both archival and new collections, showcasing the brand's approach to luxury through art, architecture, folklore, and artisanal craft. For more information, visit DolceGabbanaExhibition.com .

Valentine’s Day at Eden Roc Miami

For extended romantic getaways, Eden Roc Miami Beach offers a nostalgic glamor experience in an architecturally significant hotel designed by Morris Lapidus. The beachfront resort features spacious guest rooms with ocean views, three pools, and a 22,000-square-foot Sensia Wellness Spa. Couples can enjoy specialized treatments and private candlelit dinners on the sand curated by Ocean Social's culinary team. For more information, visit edenrochotelmiami.com .