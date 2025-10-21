Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Verizon Helps Families Stay Safe This Halloween

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Verizon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Halloween is all about costumes and candy, but safety comes first! Tech and family safety expert Marinés Duarte joined Inside South Florida to share how Verizon’s Family App can help parents keep tabs on their trick-or-treaters this spooky season.

From real-time location sharing to the Safe Walk SOS feature, families can feel connected without constant check-ins. Plus, the Gizmo Watch lets younger kids call or message pre-approved contacts and even sends alerts if they step outside a parent’s “safe zone.”

Want peace of mind this Halloween? Watch the full segment and visit verizon.com/family.

