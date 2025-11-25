Vicky Bakery & Havana Club Bring Back Their Holiday Rum Cake — And ISF Got the First Bite

Vicky Bakery and Havana Club are teaming up once again this holiday season to bring back their famous rum cake, a fan-favorite treat that South Floridians look forward to all year. And at Inside South Florida, no dessert goes untested.

The ISF crew kept the festive spirit going by sharing slices throughout the station, proving that any day with Vicky Bakery treats is a good day. The crew dove straight into the rich, dense rum-infused sweetness that has made the collaboration such a hit.

Viewers can join in on the fun too: the holiday rum cake is officially available now at all Vicky Bakery locations.