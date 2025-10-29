Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Viral ‘Canes Fan Takes Over FSU Student Section and the Internet
He may be an FSU student, but Jaylen Morris proved his loyalty lies firmly with the Miami Hurricanes. The self-proclaimed “U legend” went viral after proudly rocking his cropped UM jersey in the middle of the FSU student section during the rivalry game and living to tell the tale.

Morris says he was convinced by friends to attend the game but couldn’t resist repping his team, even surrounded by Seminoles. Despite the heckling, he stayed unfazed and kept cheering for the Canes.

As a former football player, Morris says he’s used to the heat, and fans online loved his confidence and dedication. “There’s nothing stopping us but ourselves,” he said of Miami’s future, confident the Canes can make a national title run.

It’s all about The U! Watch Jaylen’s full interview now. For more fun segments, follow us on social media, @insidesoflo.

