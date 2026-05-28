: Visa's new World Cup campaign lets fans tap in for prizes and real-time excitement

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visa. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches this June, Visa is launching a campaign designed to connect fans to the action in real time.

The "Tap In" campaign is inspired by the simplicity of tapping a Visa card and the concept of a "tap-in goal", a goal scored in close proximity to the goalpost. When a tap-in goal is scored during the tournament, eligible Visa cardholders can visit visa.com to enter for a chance to win prizes.

More than 1,000 prizes are available, including signed merchandise, exclusive items, and tickets to the matches and the Finals.

The campaign also extends to small businesses through a "Tap Into Impact" initiative, which includes a $600,000 commitment supporting organizations that help local restaurants and shops grow.

Fans can find more information and follow updates at visa.com and on Visa's social media channels.

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