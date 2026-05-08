Vital Pursuit frozen meals offer high-protein options designed for GLP-1 medication users and healthy eaters

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Vital Pursuit is a new line of frozen meals designed for people on GLP-1 medications and anyone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle through high-protein, nutrient-dense food options.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Feller said the meals are built around the nutritional needs of people using GLP-1 medications, which can suppress appetite and make it harder to meet daily protein goals.

"When you're on a GLP-1, you're eating less, so every bite really counts," Feller said. "You want to make sure that you're getting adequate protein, fiber, and micronutrients."

Vital Pursuit meals contain 20 or more grams of protein per serving. Options include bowls and sandwiches in flavors like Chicken Pomodoro and Beef and Bean Chili Mac. Meals are available at Walmart.

"It's really about making it easy and accessible for people to get the nutrition that they need," Feller said.

More information is available at VitalPursuit.com.

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