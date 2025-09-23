Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Walgreens Makes Every Celebration Easy and Affordable

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Walgreens. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed shopping expert Trae Bodge, who teamed up with Walgreens to share how their expanded party supply section is helping families and friends celebrate everyday moments in style. From birthdays and ball games to “just because” parties, Walgreens now offers everything from balloons to banners, tableware, candy, and more, all at budget-friendly prices.

With hundreds of festive options available in-store and online, party hosts can find Instagram-worthy decorations, quick pickup or delivery, and even helium-filled balloons right at Walgreens. Trae says the new collection makes it simple to create memorable moments without breaking the bank.

Watch the full segment to see Trae’s top tips for stress-free entertaining, and head to walgreens.com or your local Walgreens for your next celebration.

