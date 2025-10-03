Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Walking for Mental Health Awareness with NAMI

Walking for Mental Health Awareness with NAMI
Posted
and last updated

Inside South Florida welcomed Judy Albelo and Sylvie Sterlin to highlight the powerful work of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and their mission to provide peer support and resources for families and individuals impacted by mental health challenges.

Judy shared her deeply personal story of losing her son to suicide in 2018, and how that journey led her to become a support group facilitator with NAMI. “It’s so important to know you’re not alone,” she shared, encouraging families to seek help without shame.

This October, the spotlight turns to NAMI Walks, happening October 4 at Nova Southeastern University. The annual walk is a celebration of community, breaking the stigma around mental illness while connecting attendees with behavioral health resources, live music, and more. Families, friends, and even pets, are invited to join in the movement.

For more on NAMI and details about the walk, visit nami.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com