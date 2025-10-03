Walking for Mental Health Awareness with NAMI

Inside South Florida welcomed Judy Albelo and Sylvie Sterlin to highlight the powerful work of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and their mission to provide peer support and resources for families and individuals impacted by mental health challenges.

Judy shared her deeply personal story of losing her son to suicide in 2018, and how that journey led her to become a support group facilitator with NAMI. “It’s so important to know you’re not alone,” she shared, encouraging families to seek help without shame.

This October, the spotlight turns to NAMI Walks, happening October 4 at Nova Southeastern University. The annual walk is a celebration of community, breaking the stigma around mental illness while connecting attendees with behavioral health resources, live music, and more. Families, friends, and even pets, are invited to join in the movement.