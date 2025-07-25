Wedding-Ready Looks for Every Role This Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by SHEIN. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you're walking down the aisle or dancing the night away as a guest, having the perfect outfit is a must for wedding season. On Inside South Florida, fashion expert Cate Sheehy joined us to share her favorite tips and trending styles for brides, grooms, and guests alike, all available from SHEIN.

For the Bride

This season is all about versatility and statement-making details. Two standout bridal gowns from SHEIN’s Glamora Trend Store are leading the charge.



The Bubble Bead Dress features intricate beading and a detachable mesh train, offering a show-stopping second-look moment.

features intricate beading and a detachable mesh train, offering a show-stopping second-look moment. The White Sequin Embroidery Fishtail Dress delivers modern romance with a flattering silhouette.

delivers modern romance with a flattering silhouette. Top it off with a beaded bridal veil for a timeless touch that ties the entire look together.

For the Groom

Sleek, stylish, and wearable long after the big day, SHEIN’s Manfinity Mode Trend Store has the perfect look for him.



A collar, single-button long sleeve suit set, paired with a solid button-down shirt, creates a sharp and modern silhouette that works for any venue, from outdoor ceremonies to chic city events.

For the Wedding Guest

Guests can embrace color, texture, and silhouette this season.



For summer weddings, the dusty pink pleated mini dress offers a breezy, elegant option.

offers a breezy, elegant option. For formal evenings, the Unicorn Chiffon Evening Gown provides flattering sophistication.

provides flattering sophistication. Attending a bachelorette or welcome party? The Laura Draped Ruffle Dress is a playful choice.

is a playful choice. Pair any of these with the brown Chinbei evening clutch, which features a woven texture that adds a summery, elevated vibe.

Shop the Looks