West Palm Beach Shines as South Florida’s Hottest Destination

Inside South Florida caught up with Christina Nicholson, who was poolside at the Hilton West Palm Beach, giving viewers a glimpse into why this city continues to top travel lists as America’s newest hotspot.

Part of the larger Palm Beaches collection of 39 cities and towns, West Palm Beach offers the perfect mix of luxury, leisure, and lifestyle, from world-class dining and wellness to arts, culture, and, of course, endless sunshine.

Visitors can explore the vibrant downtown district of CityPlace, developed by Related Ross, where open-air plazas, lively restaurants, and high-end shops create the ultimate tropical escape. Food lovers can indulge at Moody Tongue Sushi, a Michelin Guide–recommended restaurant redefining the Japanese omakase experience, or get ready for the highly anticipated arrival of Eataly, the global Italian marketplace, opening this season.

For art and culture enthusiasts, the Norton Museum of Art recently debuted its must-see exhibition Art and Life in Rembrandt’s Time, featuring dozens of 17th-century masterpieces — including the only Vermeer still in private hands.

And for those seeking wellness, West Palm Beach will host the Eudaimonia Summit this November — a three-day health and wellness event featuring more than 130 global experts, including Halle Berry, Dr. Andrew Huberman, Gabby Reece, and Dr. Mark Hyman. The summit will take place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, conveniently connected to the Hilton West Palm Beach.

For trip planning, hotel stays, and event details, visit ThePalmBeaches.com.