What Every Woman Should Know About Menopause

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bonafide. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Nearly half the population will experience menopause, yet it’s still one of the least talked-about health stages. Inside South Florida sat down with Dr. Alyssa Dweck, Chief Medical Officer at Bonafide Health, to break the stigma and share what women can do to feel like themselves again.

Dr. Dweck explained how perimenopause symptoms, from hot flashes and night sweats to mood changes and sleep disruption, can impact daily life. She also discussed safe, effective options, including hormone therapy and clinically studied, non-hormonal supplements from Bonafide Health, now available in 1,800 Target stores nationwide.