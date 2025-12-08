What New Businesses Must Know Before Raising Capital

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by TCLG. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Regina Campbell of The Campbell Law Group (TCLG) to break down one of the most critical topics for startups and growing companies: corporate financing and how to legally and strategically prepare before raising capital.

Campbell explains that the first and most important step is establishing the correct legal structure. From there, founders must understand both state and federal securities laws, which govern how money can legally be raised.

Equally essential are investor-ready corporate governance documents. This includes operating agreements, shareholder agreements, bylaws, and articles of incorporation that are drafted with growth in mind. Investors want to see clear, aligned provisions that make a company feel transparent, organized, and prepared to scale.

When asked what makes a business attractive to investors, Campbell says it comes down to having a strong foundation—market traction, solid financials or a well-developed business plan (even if pre-revenue), and corporate documents that signal professionalism and safety. Companies must show a competitive edge, operational clarity, and, above all, confidence in their vision.

Her top guidance for businesses seeking capital:



Establish proper corporate structure and documentation

Prepare realistic financials or pre-revenue projections

Develop a clear business plan outlining funding needs and timelines

Choose the right funding instruments, equity vs. debt, based on capability and investor expectations

Prioritize transparency so investors feel informed and protected