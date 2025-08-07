What to Do After a Rideshare Accident

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Anidjar & Levine. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Personal injury attorneys from Anidjar & Levine returned to Inside South Florida to talk about what to do if you’re involved in a rideshare accident, whether you’re a passenger or a driver. As services like Uber and Lyft grow more popular, understanding your rights and how to handle an accident is more important than ever.

If you’re riding in a rideshare and an accident happens, it's crucial to document everything. Take a screenshot of your trip in the app, note the driver's information, and make sure a police report is filed. These steps help confirm your presence in the vehicle and support any future claim, whether it's against the rideshare driver or the other party involved.

Drivers should also be prepared. In the event of an accident, gather photos, get the police involved, and pay attention to signs that the other vehicle might also be a rideshare. Having thorough documentation and understanding your insurance coverage will help protect you legally.

Rideshare-related claims can be complicated, but the team at Anidjar & Levine is experienced in navigating the process. They help determine which insurance policies apply and guide clients through every step of the legal process. They’re known for staying in close contact and providing direct access to their attorneys.