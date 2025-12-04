What to Do After a Slip-and-Fall: Anidjar & Levine Share Essential Safety Steps

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Anidjar & Levine. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Slip-and-fall accidents can happen anywhere — a grocery store aisle, a shopping mall, or a slick entryway — and while most people instinctively jump up out of embarrassment. Attorneys Shire Patel and Glen Levine from Anidjar & Levine explained to Inside South Florida why that’s the last thing you should do.

Slip-and-fall cases are notoriously challenging in Florida, and the first few moments after an accident are crucial. The attorneys stress taking a breath and assessing your injuries before anything else. Many falls result in serious harm, especially when they happen unexpectedly or on surfaces like ice, tile, or concrete.

After checking for injuries, documenting the scene becomes essential. Photographs of the substance or hazard that caused the fall, nearby conditions, and the surrounding area can significantly impact the strength of a case. Witnesses also play an important role, so gathering names and contact information from bystanders or employees can be helpful later. Noting the presence of surveillance cameras is another key detail, as attorneys may later request footage.

If embarrassment drives you out of the store before reporting the fall, it’s not too late. Keep your receipt to prove you were present, then return or call to file an incident report as soon as possible. Medical attention should always follow, even if injuries seem minor at first.

For individuals who find themselves unsure of their next steps after an accident, the attorneys emphasize that their team is available around the clock to guide victims through the process.