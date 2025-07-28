What to Do If You’re in a Car Accident While on Vacation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Anidjar & Levine. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you're hitting the road for a summer getaway or staying local for a South Florida staycation, no one plans to get into a car accident on vacation, but it can happen. That’s why preparation and quick thinking are key if the unexpected occurs. Attorneys Shire Patel and Glenn Levine from the law offices of Anidjar & Levine stopped by Inside South Florida to offer guidance on how to handle an accident while traveling.

The first step is being proactive. Review your auto insurance policy, especially if you're planning to rent a car or stay in a short-term rental like an Airbnb. Confirm what your policy covers across state lines and consider supplemental coverage if necessary. Understanding your rights and insurance responsibilities ahead of time can make a stressful situation more manageable.

If You’re Involved in an Accident Locally with an Out-of-State Driver

Call 911 and seek medical attention if needed.

Document the scene: take clear photos of vehicle damage, license plates, and the surroundings.

Gather the other party’s information including their license, insurance, and any rental car details.

Make sure to request a driver exchange form from police officers, which helps collect crucial details needed for your claim.

If you're the one traveling and get into an accident out of state, the same steps apply: seek help, document everything, and contact the local authorities. However, it's important to know that auto accident laws vary by state. For example, Florida’s no-fault insurance system differs from other states like South Carolina, which follow different liability rules.

If you're unsure what to do or need legal help navigating claims after an accident, you can reach out to Anidjar & Levine. The firm collaborates with a network of attorneys nationwide to support clients no matter where the accident occurs.