What to Know About Medicare Open Enrollment

Fall isn’t just for football and pumpkin spice. It’s also Medicare open enrollment season, one of the most important times of the year for over 67 million Americans. Amy Niles, Chief Mission Officer at the PAN Foundation, joined Inside South Florida to explain why now is the time to review your plan.

According to a new PAN Foundation poll, nearly half of Medicare recipients don’t plan to review or change their plans, even as costs like premiums and deductibles continue to rise. Niles urges everyone to compare coverage and make sure their current plan still fits their health and budget needs before the December 7th deadline.