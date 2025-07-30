Why Back-to-School Eye Exams Are More Important Than Ever

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Alcon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As students gear up for a new school year, there’s one essential item that shouldn’t be left off the checklist: a comprehensive eye exam. Optometrist Dr. Janelle L. Davison joined Inside South Florida to discuss how annual eye exams are crucial for supporting academic success, especially in a time when screen time is higher than ever.

Studies show that students with uncorrected vision problems often struggle with reading and math performance. Scheduling an eye exam before school starts can help ensure children have the visual tools they need to thrive in the classroom.

Increased device use among children and teens is leading to a rise in digital eye strain, which can cause fatigue, blurred vision, and headaches. Addressing these issues early can make a big difference in focus, comfort, and learning outcomes.

Dr. Davison recommends Alcon PRECISION1® daily disposable contact lenses, ideal for students who need clear vision and all-day comfort—even with extended screen use. For children who aren’t suited for daily disposables, she suggests PRECISION1® for Astigmatism or PRECISION® reusable lenses, which offer flexibility, affordability, and ease of use.