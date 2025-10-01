Why Costa Rica Is the Year-Round Destination Families Are Choosing

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit Costa Rica. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed travel trends expert Francesca Page to share why Costa Rica has become one of the hottest destinations for American travelers. With new direct flights making it more accessible than ever, the country offers unique experiences no matter the season.

From sun-soaked beaches in the dry season to lush green landscapes and incredible wildlife encounters in the rainy months, Costa Rica gives travelers options for both relaxation and adventure. Families in particular are flocking there, with opportunities to learn to surf together, visit local markets, and explore national parks, all while connecting with nature and culture in meaningful ways.