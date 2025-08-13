Why Daily Sunscreen Should Be on Every Parent’s Back-to-School Checklist

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kenvue. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Asha Patel Shah joined Inside South Florida to share why sun safety shouldn’t end when summer does, especially in sunny Miami. She explained that just one blistering sunburn in childhood can more than double a person’s lifetime risk of melanoma, making daily sunscreen as important as brushing your teeth.

Her tips for parents? Keep sunscreen in plain sight at home, next to the toothpaste is a great reminder, and pack a travel-size bottle or stick in your child’s backpack for easy reapplication. Thanks to new laws in many states, sunscreen and sun-protective clothing can be kept at school without a doctor’s note.

When it comes to choosing the right product, Dr. Shah says the best sunscreen is the one you’ll use every day. Neutrogena’s Beach Defense Kids line and Sheer Zinc Mineral line are two options designed for gentle, convenient daily wear. And most importantly, she adds, parents should lead by example—start early, stay consistent, and make sun safety a lifelong habit.