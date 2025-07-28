Why Girls Trips Often Lead to Falling Outs, and How to Prevent Them

Summer is in full swing, and that means group getaways, island escapes, and girls trips are on the rise. But while group travel may sound like a dream, there's a growing sentiment online, and among travelers, that these vacations can reveal cracks in friendships. So why do so many girls trips end in drama or even breakups? To explore the phenomenon, Inside South Florida invited travel expert Snara Ferere and lifestyle concierge Dawn West to break it all down.

With experience planning and attending countless trips, both women have seen the highs and lows of traveling with friends. Snara, a frequent solo traveler, shared that she now often opts to travel alone after navigating the complications that come with group dynamics, like disagreements over budgets, destinations, and last-minute changes. For her, going solo means avoiding the stress of coordinating with others and embracing spontaneity.

Dawn, on the other hand, takes a more optimistic view. She believes that proper planning can make a girls trip successful and drama-free. Her biggest tip? Turn the planning process into a bonding experience. Hosting a pre-trip dinner or get-together allows friends to align their expectations, set shared intentions, and communicate openly before they even pack their bags.

One consistent theme between both perspectives: traveling together reveals a lot about a person, how they handle stress, spend money, make decisions, and compromise. Much like living with someone, vacationing together can expose compatibility, or lack thereof.

For anyone heading out on a group trip, both Snara and Dawn recommend two key takeaways:

Travel with good energy. Pick friends who are adaptable, solution-oriented, and fun to be around, even when plans go off track.

Remember the "why." Focus on the joy of the experience, and don't let one moment ruin the entire getaway.

Because after all, a girls trip should leave you with unforgettable memories, not unresolved grudges.