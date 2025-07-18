Why Gut Health Could Be the Key to Your Overall Well-Being

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Metagenics. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Gut health is gaining widespread attention, and for good reason. According to holistic health expert Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, the gut plays a central role in whole-body wellness. From digestion and immunity to mood, skin health, and even mental clarity, the gut acts as a command center for numerous systems throughout the body.

To support gut health, Dr. Bhatia recommends starting with what’s on your plate. Incorporating leafy greens, fermented foods, and high-fiber meals is essential. Staying hydrated also plays a critical role. Together, these dietary changes help create a gut-friendly environment that can support energy levels and long-term wellness.

In addition to food, targeted supplementation can make a significant difference. One option Dr. Bhatia highlights is the Metagenics UltraFlora Probiotic Plus Multivitamin, a two-in-one supplement that combines a resilient strain of probiotics with 17 essential vitamins and minerals. This combo not only supports digestion but also streamlines daily routines by eliminating the need to juggle multiple bottles of supplements.

The simplicity of a combined supplement can be especially appealing for those experiencing wellness fatigue or confusion about what to take. The product also offers long-lasting probiotic support, with strains that activate quickly and continue working for up to 24 hours.

Beyond diet and supplements, lifestyle habits are also important. Daily movement, even in small bursts, can stimulate digestive health, while consistent, restorative sleep allows the gut time to repair and reset. Altogether, these strategies can help individuals work smarter, not harder, when it comes to optimizing gut function and overall health.