Why Money Talks Matter in Modern Dating

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Chime. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Former Bachelorette star and financial expert Jason Tartick joined Inside South Florida to discuss why bringing money into the conversation early can help build stronger relationships. Backed by Chime’s new “Banking on Love” survey, he shared how younger generations are more open to talking about income, spending habits, and financial priorities as part of dating.