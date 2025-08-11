Why More Parents Want Cleaner, Safer School Buses

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With millions of students heading back to school on diesel buses, a new survey from the Propane Education & Research Council reveals that 87% of parents want their children to ride in low-emission propane-powered buses instead. President and CEO Tucker Perkins joined Inside South Florida to share how these buses not only reduce harmful pollutants but also create a quieter, more comfortable ride that helps kids arrive ready to learn.

Propane buses also save school districts thousands of dollars per year in operating costs compared to diesel, freeing up funds for teachers, technology, and other classroom needs.