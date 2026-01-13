Why New Year’s Fitness Goals Fail and How the Transformation Challenge Is Changing That

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Purpose Brands. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida, kicked off the new year with a timely conversation about why so many resolutions fall apart, and what it actually takes to make lasting change. Stacy Anderson joined us to break down new survey findings on health, fitness, and motivation, and to explain how the Transformation Challenge is helping people move past early drop-offs like National Quitters Day.

According to recent data, more than half of Americans plan to set health-related resolutions, but the motivation has shifted. It’s no longer just about looks; it’s about longevity, mental health, and overall quality of life. Stacy explained that the key to sticking with goals isn’t willpower alone, but structure, support, and visible progress. The Transformation Challenge focuses on flexible workouts, coaching, and measurable wins beyond the scale, helping participants stay motivated well beyond January.

The challenge is offered across four fitness brands, each with a different approach: Anytime Fitness (personalized coaching), Orangetheory Fitness (heart-rate-based training), The Bar Method (low-impact strength and flexibility), and Basecamp Fitness (HIIT and metabolic training). Viewers can learn more by visiting each brand on Instagram or stopping by a local studio to connect with a coach and find the program that fits their lifestyle, not just for January, but for the long haul.