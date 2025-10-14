Why Now Is the Best Time to Cruise With Exclusive Deals from Windstar

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Windstar Cruises. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Good news for cruise lovers: it’s not too late to set sail this year and skip the crowds. Travel expert Tomeka Jones joined Inside South Florida to share why fall is the perfect time to book a cruise, and why boutique cruise line Windstar Cruises should be at the top of your list.

Windstar’s small ships, each carrying fewer than 350 guests, create a more intimate and immersive experience, docking at smaller ports that big ships can’t reach. With destinations across Greece, the Caribbean, Asia, and even Tahiti, travelers can enjoy world-class cuisine through Windstar’s partnership with the James Beard Foundation, making every voyage a culinary adventure.

Right now, Windstar is offering a Beyond Inclusive Package that features a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, onboard cocktails, gratuities, and up to $1,000 in ship credit for select sailings through March 2026.