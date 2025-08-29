Why Prescription Drug Prices Keep Rising And What Can Be Done

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As families juggle back-to-school costs, prescription drug prices are soaring, hitting parents especially hard. Former U.S. Congressman JD Hayworth joined Inside South Florida to break down why Americans are paying up to three times more for life-saving medications than patients overseas.

From EpiPens climbing from $100 in 2007 to $650 today, to inhalers costing 30 times more here than abroad, Hayworth says, “Big Pharma is raising prices simply because they can.” But there are solutions: stronger negotiations, opening access for generics, and greater transparency on how pharmaceutical dollars are really spent.