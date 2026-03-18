Why renting an RV is the smartest way to travel this historic summer of 2026, expert says

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Outdoorsy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

This summer is shaping up to be one of the most historic travel seasons in decades — and if you are trying to figure out how to experience it all without breaking the bank, one travel expert says an RV rental might be your best option.

Jennifer Young, founder of Outdoorsy, joined Inside South Florida to explain why renting an RV, camper van, or travel trailer could be the smartest way to navigate a summer packed with once-in-a-lifetime events, including the FIFA World Cup, America's 250th anniversary celebrations, and the Route 66 Centennial.

Why an RV makes sense this summer

Young says the combination of major events happening simultaneously this summer makes traditional travel more complicated and expensive than ever — and RV rentals offer a flexible, affordable alternative.

"There's no better way to experience all the exciting events. In particular, the World Cup — the airports are going to be chaotic, and the flights and hotels are expensive. But when you consider renting an RV, you can maximize the flexibility of what your budget is, and also where you want to stay. It just gets you a lot closer to the action," Young said.

She also pointed out that RV travel makes it easier to bring the whole crew along.

"It's super affordable. You can do things like bring all of your family, friends and pets in an RV rental — not as easy to do when you're staying in a hotel," she said.

Tips for first-time RV travelers

For anyone considering their first RV road trip, Young says the most important thing you can do is act now.

"Book early, and make sure you get your best or your first choice, because a lot of these RVs and also campgrounds are going quick," Young said.

She also recommends involving the whole family in the planning process. On outdoorsy.com, travelers can filter by vehicle type, budget, and amenities — including outdoor kitchens, oversized full-size fridges, fireplaces, and big-screen TVs inside the RV.

"Kids love to be able to plan which vehicle they're booking and also where they want to stay. Your pets will love it as well," she said.

Young's signature advice for first-timers is what she calls the two, two, and two rule.

"For your first trip, don't travel more than 200 miles on the first day. Always arrive at the destination by 2 p.m. and make sure you stay out there for at least two days. That's going to be a guaranteed maximum, great relaxation and comfortable first trip," Young said.

Freedom Friday competition

Outdoorsy is also running a Freedom Friday competition. Visit outdoorsy.com to enter and to browse available vehicles in your area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.