Why Travel Is Essential to America’s Future

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the U.S. Travel Association. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Travel isn’t just a luxury; It’s vital to the U.S. economy, connecting communities and fueling growth. With major international events headed to the U.S. in the coming years, millions of global visitors are expected to arrive.

Geoff Freeman, President of the U.S. Travel Association, said to Inside South Florida that business travel powers the economy by driving deals, attracting massive conventions, and bringing millions to destinations like Miami. But to capture the full impact, the U.S. must fix inefficiencies and make travel seamless for international guests.