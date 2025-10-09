Why Travel Might Be the Key to More Quality Time

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

In today’s busy world, it feels like there’s never enough time, but according to Kinga Philipps, journalist, traveler, and explorer, the answer may lie in how we choose to spend it.

“I believe time is our most precious resource,” says Philipps. “What we need less of is stuff, and what we need more of is quality time with our loved ones.” Sharing insights from the Time Rich Report by Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, she revealed that 82% of Americans feel they don’t get enough quality time, and that travel is one of the most powerful ways to reconnect.

Whether it’s a family trip, a couples getaway, or a solo escape, Philipps says being intentional makes all the difference: “Set a purpose, unplug to connect, and embrace simplicity.”