Win a Las Vegas VIP getaway through Code Match — but you only have until Friday to enter

Las Vegas is offering 16 exclusive VIP experience packages through a one-of-a-kind giveaway event called Code Match — and the window to enter is closing fast.

Travel expert Gabe Saglie broke down everything you need to know about Code Match week, what is up for grabs, and how to enter before the grand finale on Friday, March 13.

How Code Match works

Code Match is live now at codematch.com and runs through this Friday, March 13. Starting at 10 p.m. Eastern on Friday night, the Sphere in Las Vegas will begin displaying random 3-digit codes every 8 minutes. Between now and then, participants can visit codematch.com to register for the prize or prizes they want most.

"This is a first of its kind, and only in Vegas type of event," Saglie said.

There are 16 lifestyle prize packages in all, each offering an exclusive Las Vegas experience. Here is a look at what is up for grabs.

Sports packages

Formula One — Formula One returns to Las Vegas for its fourth consecutive year this November. One prize package includes an F1 exclusive weekend with a 2-night luxury stay on the Strip, grandstand tickets, and pit lane access.

— Formula One returns to Las Vegas for its fourth consecutive year this November. One prize package includes an F1 exclusive weekend with a 2-night luxury stay on the Strip, grandstand tickets, and pit lane access. NASCAR — A NASCAR package covers a series of races in October, including helicopter transportation to and from the races.

— A NASCAR package covers a series of races in October, including helicopter transportation to and from the races. UFC — A UFC fight week giveaway is also part of Code Match week for MMA fans.

— A UFC fight week giveaway is also part of Code Match week for MMA fans. National Finals Rodeo — The National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas in December, and a rodeo weekend giveaway is included in the Code Match lineup.

Concert experiences

One of the most anticipated prize packages centers on No Doubt's 18-show residency at Sphere, coming in May and June. The band has not been on a concert tour in 14 years.

"One of the prize packages during Code Match week — VIP access, premium seating during a No Doubt concert," Saglie said.

Luxury resort stays

Several of Las Vegas's most iconic resorts are offering exclusive packages as part of Code Match week.



Caesars Palace — Celebrating its 60th diamond anniversary this year, Caesars Palace is giving away 2 tickets to its celebrity anniversary party, a multi-night suite stay, a cabana at the Garden of the Gods pool complex, and Michelin dining.

— Celebrating its 60th diamond anniversary this year, Caesars Palace is giving away 2 tickets to its celebrity anniversary party, a multi-night suite stay, a cabana at the Garden of the Gods pool complex, and Michelin dining. Wynn and Encore — The two resorts are teaming up for a spa weekend package that includes a suite stay, show tickets to Awakenings at Wynn, and dining experiences.

— The two resorts are teaming up for a spa weekend package that includes a suite stay, show tickets to Awakenings at Wynn, and dining experiences. The Palms Resort — A VIP weekend package includes a stay in one of their Cinema Suites, which comes with 24-hour butler service.

— A VIP weekend package includes a stay in one of their Cinema Suites, which comes with 24-hour butler service. The Venetian, Sahara, and Green Valley Ranch — Each resort is also offering exclusive packages as part of the giveaway.

New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

Perhaps the most extraordinary prize of all is a New Year's Eve package that puts the winner in creative control of America's party.

"You get to pick the countdown song as we usher in 2027, as well as creative control over the graphics for the drone show overhead as millions of people watch on from all over the world," Saglie said.

The package includes a stay on the Las Vegas Strip over New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

To enter, visit codematch.com before Friday, March 13. The Code Match grand finale begins at 10 p.m. Eastern on the Sphere's exosphere, with a new code displayed every 8 minutes.

