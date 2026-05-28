Wind Athltx founders Mo'Nique and Melvin Rodriguez built a fitness community rooted in faith

Wind Athltx is not your average gym.

The 27,000-square-foot facility is what founders Mo'Nique and Melvin Rodriguez describe as a luxury performance fitness ecosystem, and the distinction matters to them.

"We train here like athletes. We don't train for aesthetics," Melvin said. "And the competition that we're racing against is longevity. So we're training for life."

The Rodriguezes say their goal was never to simply sell memberships.

"We have no desire to sell a membership or a product," Melvin said. "We're selling community, community, bringing us together, train, recover, elevate."

The name Wind Athltx is more than a brand. WIND is an acronym: Work Is Never Done.

"It was something that was received and instilled to me in times of prayer and meditation and thinking of what can I create that will create a sense of curiosity, but a meaningful impact," Melvin said. "Work is never done. The wind never stops. Why should you?"

Beyond fitness, the Rodriguezes have expanded into podcasts, an organic line, and more, all with faith at the center.

"It is everything," Mo'Nique said. "God is at the center of our union, at the center of all that we do. He gave us the greatest gift, which is life itself. So we seek him for guidance and direction so that we can lead as he has ordained and called us to lead."

Running a business together as husband and wife comes with its own dynamic, but Mo'Nique says the key is mutual respect.

"We have to respect each other's lanes," Mo'Nique said. "I know what he's good at. He knows what I'm good at. And when you merge those two strengths together, you create this dynamic duo that you have before you. It's been a beautiful thing."

Melvin put it simply.

"To deal with my wife and impact the world," Melvin said.

The workout at Wind Athltx lives up to its reputation. The session included lower body strength work, medicine ball slams, low lunges, and treadmill intervals, and Melvin made clear it was no performance for the cameras.

"This is not no fake TV workout," Melvin said.

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