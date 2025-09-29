Windows 10 Support Is Ending: Here’s What You Need to Know

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Microsoft. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong, who shared an important update for anyone still using Windows 10. On October 14, 2025, Microsoft will officially end support for the operating system. That means while your PC will still turn on, it will no longer receive critical security updates, leaving it vulnerable to new viruses, malware, and phishing scams.

Armstrong explained the next steps: first, check if your device can upgrade to Windows 11 for free through your settings. If it can’t, you still have options, either purchase a new Windows 11 or Copilot+ PC for stronger performance and security, or enroll in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates program to buy extra time. And with Windows Backup, your files and settings will transfer safely no matter which path you choose.