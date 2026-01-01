Wine and Travel Expert Danielle Garrido Shares New Year's Selections

Wine and travel expert Daniela Garrido returned to Inside South Florida for New Year's Eve, presenting her "wine lovers' choice" selections for ringing in 2026. She featured three distinct options for different celebration styles.

Her premium pick was the Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino, retailing over $100, which she dubbed her "manifestation bottle for 2026." The bottle features four women representing Malbec's history: French roots, New World immigration, vine disease survival, and modern renaissance woman Adriana Catena, who brought Malbec to Argentina. Garrido referenced Shakira's recent Instagram story, which featured the bottle with the caption "cuatro mujeres que no lloran" (four women who don't cry).

For bubbly celebrations, she recommended Korbel Brut paired with sugar sandwich cookies from their new collaboration with nationally acclaimed baker Kelsey Elizabeth, calling it her "cozy celebration option."

The final selection featured single-serve wine glasses from Dao's estate collection gift set, including their famous Sole wine. These allow tasting experiences without opening full bottles, perfect for toasting different moments from the past year.

Garrido can be followed at @DaniUncorked on Instagram and her blog DaniUncorked for more wine recommendations.