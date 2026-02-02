Winter refresh essentials: Hair care, wellness, and cozy comfort for South Florida's cooler months

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Even in South Florida's mild winter climate, the season calls for a refresh to combat dryness and maintain wellness during cooler temperatures. Lifestyle expert Emily Richett shared her top recommendations for winter self-care essentials that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

DesignMe Hydration Boost Duo

DesignMe, a fast-growing hair care company created by hair stylists, offers salon-quality results without leaving home through their new Hydration Boost Duo.

"One way to bring a little excitement back to the season? I think it's a little hair refresh," Richett said. "And we don't even have to leave the comfort of our homes to do it."

The Hydration Boost Duo addresses winter hair concerns with a five-minute mask and weightless oil serum designed to strengthen, add shine, and provide weightless hydration.

"Their new Hydration Boost Duo is just going to give those thirsty strands the nourishment they need, make them soft and glossy, give you frizz-free hair," Richett explained. "It's perfect for our winter routine during these dry and cooler months."

The complete set costs $46 and should last throughout the season, making it an affordable investment in winter hair care.

For more information, visit designmehair.com .

Manuka Health’s Raw Manuka Honey

Manuka Health offers premium manuka honey products that provide significant health benefits beyond regular honey varieties.

"If you don't know about manuka honey, it's basically nature's golden gift," Richett said. "It's made from the nectar of the native manuka tree, and it gives a slew of powerful antibacterial and daily wellness benefits that far surpass regular honey."

As the leader in certified premium manuka honey, Manuka Health ensures every jar is traceable back to the beekeeper, providing transparency and quality assurance.

The honey comes in varying MGO levels and extends beyond the traditional jar format into throat sprays and skincare products.

"You can just drizzle it on some food. You can just consume it directly, and you will get all of those benefits," Richett noted.

Manuka Health products are available at Sprouts Market, The Vitamin Shoppe, and through their website, manukahealth.com .

Caffe Borbone

Cafe Borbone brings authentic Italian coffee culture to winter mornings with its premium roasted coffee products made in Italy.

"There's nothing to keep us cozy during these days, like a really good cup of coffee," Richett said.

The brand accommodates all coffee preferences, offering Keurig pods, Nespresso pods, espresso machine grounds, and whole beans with authentic Italian flavor profiles.

Cafe Borbone products are available through Amazon, Eataly.com , and caffeborboneamerica.com , providing multiple purchasing options for coffee enthusiasts.

Reading Eggs

Reading Eggs offers a comprehensive learning-to-read program that combines education with entertainment for children ages 2 to 13.

"They don't even realize they're learning, but it's very educational," Richett said about the program created by experienced elementary education experts.

The program utilizes the science of reading methodology combined with a multi-layered reward system built into exciting online programs.

"It uses the proven power of the science of reading along with a multi-layered reward system built right into these exciting online programs," Richett explained.

The platform offers online programs that can be paired with physical workbooks and includes an incentive program where children earn rewards for their progress.

At $9.99 for up to four children, the program provides affordable educational entertainment for families, with a free 30-day trial available at readingeggs.com .

