Winter Travel Picks: Top Getaways and Travel Tools for the Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by GoTimesharing.com, Dubai, and Colette Tours. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed travel expert Laura Begley Bloom, who shared her top recommendations for winter escapes, whether you’re dreaming of sunshine, global adventure, or a hassle-free way to explore new destinations.

Rentable Timeshares

For travelers seeking a holiday escape or a post-season reset, Laura recommends starting with GoTimesharing.com. The platform offers access to nearly 1,500 rentable timeshare resorts across the United States, each equipped with home-style comforts like full kitchens and on-site amenities.

Go Timesharing is launching its Time Sharing Reset Campaign, designed to help travelers slow down, define their perfect getaway, and find destinations that match their personal travel “vibe.” Visitors can take the What’s Your Time Sharing Reset Vibe? quiz, which sorts travelers into categories such as “Vitamin Sea Seeker” or “Trailblazer” and matches them with ideal resorts.

Through January 27, National Plan for Vacation Day, anyone who takes the quiz on GoTimesharing.com will be entered for a chance to win a dream vacation for 2026.

Unique International Getaways

For those craving international travel, Laura highlights Dubai as one of the safest and most thrilling winter destinations. With over 14 daily direct flights from major U.S. cities, it offers an easy gateway to warm weather, luxury hotels, and world-renowned attractions.

Visitors can explore everything from skiing and souk shopping to hot-air balloon rides over the desert. Dubai’s culinary scene continues to boom, offering global cuisines and immersive dining experiences. The city is also famous for its spectacular winter festivities, especially New Year’s Eve fireworks at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Dubai’s wellness offerings, from luxury spas to restorative desert escapes, make it a top pick for travelers seeking relaxation. More information is available at VisitDubai.com .

Colette Tours

For a curated travel experience with all details handled, Laura recommends Colette, a trusted tour operator celebrating 108 years in travel. Colette designs guided tours across all seven continents, featuring local experts, cultural immersion, and thoughtfully crafted itineraries.

Winter is ideal for exploring popular destinations like Italy, Ireland, Paris, and London, offering fewer crowds and more intimate experiences. Adventurous travelers can chase the Northern Lights in Finland, travel through Alaska by train, or experience the natural wonders of Greece, South Africa, Thailand, Patagonia, Costa Rica, and the Azores.

Colette’s Black Friday sale begins November 24, offering up to 25% off select tours. Travelers can plan their next adventure, or even gift a trip, by visiting GoCollette.com .

Travel Tips and More Information