Woman with cystic fibrosis shares her story during CF Awareness Month

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare genetic disease that affects the lungs

and other vital organs, requiring lifelong care.

During Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, Rebecca Duckworth is sharing

her personal story and what living with the disease really looks like.

"Cystic fibrosis is a rare genetic disease that causes thick, sticky mucus throughout the body.

And that thick, sticky mucus affects different organ systems like the lungs, the digestive system, and the liver," Duckworth said.

Duckworth spends 90 minutes every day on treatments, including wearing

a vest that shakes mucus out of her airways, inhaling nebulizer medication,

and taking pills with every meal to help her body absorb nutrients

.

"Over the course of my life, I've done two and a half cumulative years of treatments just to stay healthy and to live life," Duckworth said.

Progress has been made. When Duckworth was born, her parents were told

she would be lucky to live to 18. Modulators, a pill-form medication

that came out about 2 or 3 years ago, help correct the underlying defect

at a cellular level, but they are not a cure, and not everyone is eligible for them.

"A lot of the population really just needs a little bit more help in order to live a normal, healthy life," Duckworth said.

To learn more about cystic fibrosis and find your local CF chapter, visit CFF.org/cfmonth

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