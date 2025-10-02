Women of Class Reset Conference Inspires Renewal in South Florida

This weekend, women across South Florida are invited to pause, refresh, and realign at the Women of Class Reset Conference, hosted by Catrina Tillman at First Baptist Church Piney Grove. The women’s ministry, Women of Class (an acronym for Christian Ladies Appointed to Serve and Support) is behind the inspiring event.

Tillman, who leads the ministry alongside her husband, Reverend Dr. Ezra Tillman, says the conference is about more than just encouragement. “Sometimes as women, we just need that time to pause and reset,” she explained. “We wanted to provide a space for full transparency, where women can address challenges, whether in relationships, finances, or their personal walk, and leave with real tools to reset.”

This year’s theme is “Self-Care: Mental Health in Motion.” Featured speakers include Dr. Carrie Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, who headlines the event, along with local voices like Dr. Kay Dawson, Dr. Danielle Carson, Dr. Nathale Stevens, and Dr. Jennifer Reynolds. Together, they’ll share a powerful Women’s Guide to Reset, offering practical steps for women in every stage of life.