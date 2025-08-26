Women of Color Empowerment Conference Returns to Fort Lauderdale with Star-Studded Lineup

Burnadette Norris-Weeks, founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute, Inc., joined Inside South Florida to preview the 14th Annual Women of Color Empowerment Conference, happening September 12–14 at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel. With the theme “Inspiring Change and Growth,” the three-day event will bring together women leaders, aspiring leaders, and changemakers across industries for a weekend of empowerment, education, and connection.

Attendees can expect sessions on mental health, ancestry, finance, and personal growth, alongside panels featuring business leaders and entrepreneurs. The conference will also feature celebrity speakers including Jane Kennedy, Holly Robinson Peete, and Eva Marcille, each sharing their stories of resilience, change, and leadership. Business innovators like Coral Brown of Napa Valley’s Brown Estate winery will also highlight paths to success and inspiration.

The conference is open to women from all walks of life, from CEOs and government leaders to community organizers and creatives, with a goal of equipping attendees with tools, resources, and motivation to reach the next level.