Women's Health Month: A doctor shares tips on sleep, weight loss, and everyday wellness

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May is Women's Health Month, and experts say too many women are still putting

their own health last, overlooking early signs of some of the most common conditions,

from heart disease to hormone-related issues.

Dr. Larissa Ferdinand, an OB-GYN and menopause health specialist,

said women should take a proactive approach to their wellness.

"My biggest recommendation is to take action now because a lot of these symptoms can start

very early, way before menopause happens," Ferdinand said.

GLP-1 medications

GLP-1 medications are a growing topic in women's health,

particularly for those navigating hormonal transitions during menopause.

Ferdinand said telemedicine subscription services can connect women with

licensed healthcare providers for consultations to understand their needs,

review options, and, if appropriate, obtain a prescription for an FDA-approved GLP-1.

Sleep

Ferdinand said quality sleep is essential to mood, energy, and overall wellness. She recommends

making sleep a priority and noted that drug-free sleep supplements, such as those

with melatonin, GABA, and botanicals, can support the four stages of the sleep cycle.

Bladder health

Some adult women experience bladder leaks, especially as they age.

Ferdinand said gentle, skin-friendly hygiene options can make a meaningful difference in comfort and confidence day to day.

On May 20, Ferdinand is hosting Thrive Table Talks, a virtual conversation

covering topics like energy and sleep. Follow her at @DoctorLarissa on Instagram

for details.

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