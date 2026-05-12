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Women's Health Month: A doctor shares tips on sleep, weight loss, and everyday wellness

Dr. Larissa Ferdinand, an OB-GYN and menopause specialist, shares what women need to know about GLP-1 medications, sleep, and bladder health this Women's Health Month.
WOMEN'S HEALTH MONTH: A DOCTOR SHARES TIPS ON SLEEP, WEIGHT LOSS, AND EVERYDAY WELLNESS
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Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by GoodRx and Natrol. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

May is Women's Health Month, and experts say too many women are still putting 
their own health last, overlooking early signs of some of the most common conditions,
from heart disease to hormone-related issues.

Dr. Larissa Ferdinand, an OB-GYN and menopause health specialist, 
said women should take a proactive approach to their wellness.

"My biggest recommendation is to take action now because a lot of these symptoms can start 
very early, way before menopause happens," Ferdinand said.

GLP-1 medications

GLP-1 medications are a growing topic in women's health, 
particularly for those navigating hormonal transitions during menopause. 
Ferdinand said telemedicine subscription services can connect women with 
licensed healthcare providers for consultations to understand their needs, 
review options, and, if appropriate, obtain a prescription for an FDA-approved GLP-1.

Sleep

Ferdinand said quality sleep is essential to mood, energy, and overall wellness. She recommends 
making sleep a priority and noted that drug-free sleep supplements, such as those 
with melatonin, GABA, and botanicals, can support the four stages of the sleep cycle.

Bladder health

Some adult women experience bladder leaks, especially as they age. 
Ferdinand said gentle, skin-friendly hygiene options can make a meaningful difference in comfort and confidence day to day.

On May 20, Ferdinand is hosting Thrive Table Talks, a virtual conversation 
covering topics like energy and sleep. Follow her at @DoctorLarissa on Instagram 
for details.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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