World Cup 2026 creates opportunities and challenges for local businesses in host cities

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visa & Main. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As US cities prepare to host FIFA World Cup 2026, local small businesses are facing both unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges as they brace for major customer surges.

Denise Press, North American Head of Small Business for Visa Commercial Solutions, outlined how businesses can prepare for the influx of international visitors and increased demand that comes with hosting a global sporting event.

High Stakes and High Pressure

The World Cup creates unique pressures for small businesses beyond typical daily operations.

"Big moments like the World Cup create a ton of energy and excitement, but it also creates a lot of pressure for small businesses," Press said. "They're expecting a surge in foot traffic, in customers, and a spike in demand."

Press emphasized that while running a business daily presents challenges, World Cup preparation raises the stakes significantly due to heightened anticipation and expectations.

Three Key Business Areas

Visa developed Visa & Main to address three critical areas small businesses consistently identify as major challenges: access to capital, ability to reach new customers, and access to modern business tools.

These areas become particularly crucial during major events when businesses must invest before seeing returns.

Pre-Event Investment Requirements

Busy periods require significant upfront investments before generating revenue. Businesses must consider stocking additional inventory, hiring extra staff, upgrading systems, and investing in marketing campaigns.

"Busy periods actually cost money before they make money," Press said. "And so businesses are thinking about, do they need to stock up on inventory? Do they need to bring on extra staff? Do they need to upgrade their systems? Do they need to invest in marketing? And all this happens before the big day."

Visa & Main addresses this challenge by connecting partners with small businesses to offer flexible financing through working capital loans.

Opportunity Beyond the Stadium

The World Cup's economic impact extends far beyond venue locations into local restaurants, shops, and neighborhoods throughout host cities. The key challenge for businesses involves visibility and readiness when customers arrive.

Practical Preparation Strategies

Visa & Main provides marketing support, readiness playbooks, and practical tools to help businesses capitalize on increased foot traffic.

During a recent empowerment event with over 100 small businesses, participants shared practical preparation ideas, including event bundles, pre-orders for peak times, QR codes for menus, and updating Google business profiles with current hours, locations, and information.

Support Resources

Local businesses interested in World Cup preparation and general growth support can access resources at visa.com/visa&main . The platform offers comprehensive support designed to help small businesses navigate both everyday challenges and major event opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.