WSFL and Scripps Howard Fund give every student at Homestead elementary school free books

Every student at Robert Russa Moton Elementary School in Homestead walked away with five free books, thanks to WSFL and the Scripps Howard Fund as part of their "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

The excitement was immediate. Students rushed to pick out their books the moment they were released, with one young reader sharing exactly why books matter to her.

"I like reading because it entertains me," the student said.

Principal Sarah R. Fair said the opportunity means far more than a stack of books.

"It's amazing. And you know, for this opportunity to be given to our boys and girls here at our Moton Elementary, books open up a door that they can never have open otherwise. It takes them on adventures that they will never otherwise experience. So we're excited," Fair said.

Fair extended her gratitude to everyone involved in making the giveaway possible.

"I would absolutely say thank you so much on behalf of our students, on behalf of our faculty, and parents. We appreciate you. We acknowledge that this is a feat for you to choose us and select us, and we are grateful and honored and blessed," Fair said.

The "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign is part of the Scripps Howard Fund's ongoing commitment to childhood literacy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.