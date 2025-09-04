Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WSFL Joins Gilda’s Club South Florida for Annual 5K Race

The countdown is on! Gilda’s Club South Florida is gearing up for its annual 5K Race for Hope on Saturday, September 13, and this year WSFL is proud to be part of the action.

President & CEO Kim Praitano joined Inside South Florida to share why this event is more than just a race. With fundraising teams, a kid zone, vendors, and even a cold plunge, participants can run or walk while making a real impact. All proceeds go directly toward free wraparound services for cancer patients and their families, from mental health counseling and education to support groups, a food pantry, and more.

“This is about fun, community, and doing something good for people who need it most,” Prentano shared.

Don’t miss the excitement on race day! Watch the full segment to learn more, and head to gildasclubsouthflorida.org to register, donate, or start your team.

